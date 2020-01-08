Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit