Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

