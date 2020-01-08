BidaskClub Downgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 805,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

