BidaskClub Downgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JRVR. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $40.95 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

