BidaskClub Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,653,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,791. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,284.33 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit