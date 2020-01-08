BidaskClub Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,653,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,791. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,284.33 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

