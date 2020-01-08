BidaskClub Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 2,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $994.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

