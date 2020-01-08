BidaskClub Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 2,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $994.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $54.87.
In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
