Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.49

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 277454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,232 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,472 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 1,823,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 889,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,899,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 631,888 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,974,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

