Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.05. 1,791,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,436. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

