Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Tops $24.88 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $24.88 million and $20.22 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.96 or 0.05967036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About Binance USD

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

