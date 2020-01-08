Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

