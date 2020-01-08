Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
