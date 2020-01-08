BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.16.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 313.64% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

