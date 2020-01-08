BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

BLFS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,220. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $324.37 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $311,184.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

