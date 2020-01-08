BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

In other news, Director Erez Chimovits bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,168.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $27,166.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $221,514 over the last 90 days.

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

