BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

In other news, Director Erez Chimovits bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,168.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $27,166.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $221,514 over the last 90 days.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit