BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 8,460,210 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 8,460,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $84,602.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,088,852 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $62,665.56.

On Monday, October 28th, Dale Broadrick acquired 409,713 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,456.95.

On Thursday, October 17th, Dale Broadrick acquired 3,798,400 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $493,792.00.

BRTX remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,889,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002,080. BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

