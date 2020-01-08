BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 8,460,210 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 8,460,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $84,602.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,088,852 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $62,665.56.
- On Monday, October 28th, Dale Broadrick acquired 409,713 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,456.95.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Dale Broadrick acquired 3,798,400 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $493,792.00.
BRTX remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,889,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002,080. BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.
