Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,138.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $77,317.00 and $2,138.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,301.59 or 1.00168255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co . Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

