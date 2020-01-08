BitCoin One (BTCONE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $444.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $39,433.00 and approximately $444.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

