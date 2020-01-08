Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 1.5%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.67 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), 206,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.