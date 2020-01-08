BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BRLA opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.65.
About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst
