BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRLA opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.65.

About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

