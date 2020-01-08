BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXC. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BXC opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.60. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,018.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in BlueLinx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 120,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlueLinx (BXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.