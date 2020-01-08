Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.58.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

