Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 178,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

