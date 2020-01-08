Bonpay Market Capitalization Reaches $88,970.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $88,970.00 and $1,541.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

