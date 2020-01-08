Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,088.66

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,088.66 and last traded at $2,078.59, with a volume of 96802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,068.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,110.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,970.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,949.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

