Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $275,706.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00177598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01369257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.