BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.26, 1,363,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 719,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.95%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.21.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.37% and a return on equity of 8,970.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 172.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.