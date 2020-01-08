Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.52 ($3.91) and last traded at A$5.47 ($3.88), approximately 1,572,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.46 ($3.87).

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.99 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.96.

About Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

