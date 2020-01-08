Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $996.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $996.82 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $953.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

BR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. 21,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

