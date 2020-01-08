Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. CSX reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 55,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. CSX has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 277.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,965,000 after buying an additional 2,231,500 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

