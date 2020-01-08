Brokerages Anticipate LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. LSC Communications posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LKSD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. LSC Communications has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSC Communications by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSC Communications (LKSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.