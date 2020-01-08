Brokerages Expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
CTHR remained flat at $$1.44 on Wednesday. 52,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,244. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.58. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.
