Brokerages Expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

CTHR remained flat at $$1.44 on Wednesday. 52,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,244. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.58. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.