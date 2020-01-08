Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Cubic reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

CUB stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cubic has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cubic by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

