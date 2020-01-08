Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $739.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $739.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.80 million and the highest is $754.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $743.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

LECO stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,120. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $252,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.