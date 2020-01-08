Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. OneMain reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 7,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,416. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. OneMain has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OneMain by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.