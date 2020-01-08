Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.28 Million

Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $179.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.81 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $171.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $741.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $748.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $806.69 million, with estimates ranging from $783.20 million to $837.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

