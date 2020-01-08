Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.40 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 billion to $47.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.92 billion to $47.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. 23,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after buying an additional 719,437 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $52,166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $55,440,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

