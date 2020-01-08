Brokerages Set Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Target Price at $24.67

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,260. The company has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.16. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Aegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $240,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aegion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aegion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.