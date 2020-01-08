Brokerages Set COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Target Price at $7.75

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of COMSCORE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. 175,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,203. COMSCORE has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other COMSCORE news, insider William Paul Livek bought 187,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $596,711.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,642.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,573.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 236,728 shares of company stock worth $764,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 111.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

