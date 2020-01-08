Brokerages Set Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 130,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $45.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

