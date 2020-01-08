Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $73.40

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,934. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $712,917.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $28,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,524,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,451.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 54,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

