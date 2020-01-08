BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 26,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,840. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

