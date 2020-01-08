BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) Shares Down 1%

BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,060 ($27.10) and last traded at GBX 2,065.50 ($27.17), 964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,087 ($27.45).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,259.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,094.11.

