Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Buckle to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Buckle has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

