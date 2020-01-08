Bulwark (BWK) Hits Market Cap of $401,954.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 90.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 151% against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $401,954.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

