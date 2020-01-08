Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $83.70. 1,678,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,619. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

