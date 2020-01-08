Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $294.36. 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,830. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.18 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

