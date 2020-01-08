Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.53. 275,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

