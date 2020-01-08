Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,911,870. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.