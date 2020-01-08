Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $283,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Centene stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. 1,868,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

