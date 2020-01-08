Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,884 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.33. 478,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

