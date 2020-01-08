Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.42 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $44.42 million and approximately $78,734.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00715824 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Crex24, OKEx, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.