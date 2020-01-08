C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

